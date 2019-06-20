Robert Giles makes hay in the sun at Belvoir Park

Robert Giles returned to winning ways at the Belvoir Park Pro-Am.

The Greenore GC professional, making only his second start of the season, posted a four under par 67 in sunny conditions at the Belfast course. It gave the experienced campaigner a one-shot victory over Gareth Shaw (Moyola Park) with Simon Thornton (Tulfarris Golf Resort) and Richard Kilpatrick (Banbridge GC) a shot further back in joint second.

With a shot-gun start in operation, Giles, playing in the morning wave, began his round at the par three fourth with an opening birdie. He followed up with further birdies at the fifth, eighth and 10th to reach four under after seven before a dropped shot at the par three 11th halted his progress. The 46-year-old picked up his fifth birdie of the round at the par-four 13th and then parred his way in to post the winning score.

Simon Thornton and amateur partners Tom Muldoon, Declan McKeever and Darren McKeever grabbed the team prize with a score of 89 points.

Belvoir Park Pro-Am Leading scores:

1 R Giles (Greenore GC) -4 67

2 G Shaw (Moyola Park GC) -3 68

T3 R Kilpatrick (Banbridge GC) -2 69

T3 S Thornton (Tulfarris Golf Resort ) -2 69

T5 E O’Connor (Kilkenny GC) -1 70

T5 C Molloy (Ardee GC) -1 70

T5 B Doheny (Callan GC) -1 70

T8 A Dunbar (Elm Park GC) E 71

T8 N Grant (Knock GC) E 71

T8 E Brady (Clontarf GC) E 71