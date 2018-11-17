Ronnie O’Sullivan: ‘I just felt lucky I won’

File photo dated 25-04-2017 of Ronnie O'Sullivan. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday December 14, 2017. As another dramatic sporting year comes to a close, Press Association Sport looks at the some of the most memorable quotes from 2017. "Now that the tour has opened up and anyone can play, we have to go through the numpty phase." - Ronnie O'Sullivan endeared himself to snooker's lower-ranked players. See PA story SPORT Christmas Quotes. Photo credit should read Simon Cooper/PA Wire.
File photo dated 25-04-2017 of Ronnie O'Sullivan. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday December 14, 2017. As another dramatic sporting year comes to a close, Press Association Sport looks at the some of the most memorable quotes from 2017. "Now that the tour has opened up and anyone can play, we have to go through the numpty phase." - Ronnie O'Sullivan endeared himself to snooker's lower-ranked players. See PA story SPORT Christmas Quotes. Photo credit should read Simon Cooper/PA Wire.

Ronnie O’Sullivan has set up a thrilling semi-final tussle with Mark Selby in the Northern Ireland Open thanks to quarter-final success over David Gilbert.

A 5-2 win in Belfast left O’Sullivan in the last four, with Selby too strong for Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

Judd Trump is also in today’s semi-finals, following a win against Ryan Day - with Eden Sharav or Peter Ebdon completing the draw.

“I just felt lucky I won there,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport, following a win which included his 973rd career century. “I felt like I was the second best player there tonight. He had first chance every frame, I just managed to pick off his scraps.

“I don’t doubt myself but you have to be honest some times.

“You just can’t afford to miss silly balls. If you want to win and win on your terms you can’t miss them.”