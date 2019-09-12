Rory McIlroy eyes Masters glory after being named Player of the Year

Rory McIlroy is targeting Masters glory after he was named PGA Tour Player of the Year.

It is the third time in his career that the Northern Ireland golfer has won the Jack Nicklaus Award, which is voted for by the tour’s membership.

The 30-year-old, who won the Tour Championship for a second time last month to secure the FedEx Cup title, finished ahead of American trio Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar and Xander Schauffele.

Speaking to Sky Sports after being surprised as the winner by Jack Nicklaus himself McIlroy said he is already planning ahead for next year’s Masters.

“I’d give quite a lot [to win it],” he said “It’s the one left for me. I’ve been very fortunate and lucky enough to win pretty much everything else there is to win in golf, so that’s the last piece in the puzzle.

“I feel after a season like I’ve had that I’m more ready than ever to go and try and claim it and win it. Every time you go back there you get more and more comfortable, so hopefully next year is the year. I feel like I’m confident enough in my game that I’ll have a good chance next year.”

McIlroy began 2019 with top-six finishes in his first five competitions and he also went on to win The Players Championship and the Canadian Open. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said: “While there are a number of honours one can receive in this game, PGA TOUR Player of the Year has to be among the most satisfying as it comes directly from his peers. Rory’s season was a model of consistency punctuated by milestone victories and ultimately the FedExCup in Atlanta.”