Rory McIlroy has poor second round at Wells Fargo

Rory McIlroy will have work to do after hitting a double bogey-bogey finish at the Wells Fargo Championships yesterday.

Rory hit a first round 66 but followed that up with a 70. He will likely begin today five shots behind Jason Dufner, whose 11-under score was fueled by a 63 yesterday

“Obviously disappointing,” McIlroy said.

“Played some really good stuff today.

“I probably played better today than I did yesterday in terms of how I hit it off the tee ball-striking wise.

“It’s a funny game. I stood up here last night talking about that I got the most out of it yesterday and today it was the complete opposite.”

“I think the one thing especially this week that’s become so tough is the greens are so firm.

“The greens are really, really firm.

“I guess it’s hard because for how firm they are, they’re not overly fast.

“You know, I turned a 66 into a 70,” McIlroy said.

“Golf, it’s a funny game, and these things happen but I will look to back on track over the weekend. That is what I am going to have to do.”