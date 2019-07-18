Rory McIlroy keen to shun spotlight at Royal Portrush

Rory McIlroy is deliberately trying to keep his Open Championship campaign low key as expectations rocket about the possibility of him securing a home win in Northern Ireland.

The four-time major winner was born and raised 65 miles away in Holywood, just outside Belfast, and has been a regular visitor to Royal Portrush since his early childhood, with his 10th birthday present involving a trip to the course, where he met Darren Clarke.

He shot a course-record 61 as a 16-year-old in the 2005 North of Ireland Amateur and, with Open finishes of fifth, fourth and second in the last three years, is the bookies’ favourite to lift the Claret Jug on Sunday. Despite that McIlroy, who admits he will probably cry if he wins on home soil, tried to insist he feels like less of a star attraction in these parts this week than at any other time.

“I think it’s probably easier this week because it’s such a big tournament. You’ve got the best players in the world here,” he told a packed press conference at which there was standing room only.

“I’m from Northern Ireland and I’m playing at home but I don’t see myself as that centre of attention, I guess. I’m here to enjoy myself.

“I’ve sort of tried to keep it low key. If I’m honest, it hasn’t felt any different than any other Open Championship.”

McIlroy, alongside Masters champion and 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, will command the biggest galleries this week. The 30-year-old is hoping to harness that support to propel him to a second Open victory, his first coming at Royal Liverpool in 2014. But he also intends not to allow the attention to become restrictive.

“That can go one of two ways, right? I’ve always felt I’ve played my best golf when I’ve been totally relaxed and loose and maybe that environment is what I need,” he added.

“One of my mantras this week is, ‘Look around and smell the roses’. This is a wonderful thing for this country and golf in general and to be quite a big part of it is an honour and a privilege.”