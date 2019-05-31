Rory McIlroy misses cut at Memorial Tournament

Rory McIlroy has missed his first cut of the season after a disappointing finish at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

The Holywood man carded a level par 72 in his second round but, having shot three over par on Thursday, it will not be enough to make it through to the weekend with the cut mark sitting at +1 when McIlroy left the course.

McIlroy had made a good start yesterday, carding two birdies in a blemish free opening 11 holes.

That brought him up to the cut mark but on the tough closing holes, two drops shots ended his challenge for the week.

He will be particularly disappointed at his bogey six at the 15th, before a missed short putt meant another drop shot at the 17th and it was game over.

The leader late last night was Martin Kaymer who was on ten under at the sixteenth.