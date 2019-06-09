Rory McIlroy wins Canadian Open as Graeme McDowell seals Open spot

Rory McIlroy cruised to the RBC Canadian Open title on Sunday at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario.

McIlroy finished on 22 under par after hitting a 61 in his final round.

A fantastic score from the Holywood player.

Webb Simpson was second with Shane Lowry on 15 under.

And Graeme McDowell has sealed a place in his hometown Open at Royal Portrush by finishing tied for eighth in Canada.

The Portrush man holed a 29-foot put on the 18th hole y to ensure he will be playing in The Open Championship in July.

McDowell finished 10 under for the tournament after a final round of 68.