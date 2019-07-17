Royal Portrush is second highest attended Open ever

A sell-out capacity crowd at Royal Portrush has ensured the championship will be the second-highest attended Open in history.

By the end of the week more than 230,000 fans will have come through the gates as the Northern Ireland links hosts the event for the first time since 1951.

With all tickets now sold out, the event has become the biggest outside of St Andrews.

"It is a huge week for golf, an historic week for golf," said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

"Not only is it a sell-out but I can confirm this week will see the biggest attendance outside of St Andrews with 237,750 spectators, which surpassed the 235,000 we saw at Birkdale in 2017.

"This becomes the second-highest attended Open championship of all time."