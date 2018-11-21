Royal School Armagh claim Ulster Super League title after beating Banbridge Academy

Royal School Armagh became the first side to lift the Ulster Super League title for a second time after beating Banbridge Academy 1-0 in yesterday’s final at Stormont.

The game was a repeat of the inaugural final in 2016 which Armagh won 2-1 and yesterday’s match was another close contest.

Armagh, coached by Pegasus boss and international cricketer Greg Thompson had the edge for periods.

But the Academy always looked dangerous on the break and had a star performer in Ireland Under 18 international Nadia Benallal, who was a constant threat.

The first half was evenly contested and Armagh had an early chance when they went close from a penalty corner.

The game followed a similar pattern after the break but it was Armagh who scored the all-important goal with 16 minutes left.

A great run by Olivia Berry, who ironically plays her club hockey for Banbridge, set up Lucy Johnston, who scored with a first time shot to seal the win.

The Tier B final was even closer as Glenlola Collegiate edged out Grosvenor Grammar 3-1 in a penalty shootout after the Bangor girls twice came from behind to draw 2-2 in normal time.

Sophie Larmour and Jenna Breen were on target for Grosvenor with Erin Brown and Libby Morton, who hit a late equaliser, replying for Glenlola.