Ruby Walsh announced his retirement from the saddle after winning the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup on Kemboy on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old rider decided to end his brilliant career in the saddle following a two-length victory aboard Willie Mullins’ charge in the Grade One event.

Walsh was seen to wave goodbye to the Punchestown crowd after Kemboy saw off the Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo in fine style.