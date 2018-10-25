RUGBY: Keith Earls signs Ireland and Munster contract extension

Keith Earls will remain at Munster up to at least the end of June 2021, thanks to a contract extension confirmed by the IRFU.

“It would be hard to see me playing anywhere else,” said Earls. “I’m delighted to have re-signed for a further two years.

“My family and I are thrilled and I’m looking forward to the future with Munster and Ireland.”

Earls made his international debut against Canada in November 2008 and has won 70 Ireland caps to date scoring 27 tries.

He started every game of Ireland’s 2018 Grand Slam success and the three Test Series win over Australia last summer.

The Young Munster man has represented Ireland at two Rugby World Cups (2011 and 2015) making 10 appearances and scoring eight tries making him Ireland’s RWC all-time top try scorer.

As a 21-year-old he was selected for the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa where he made five appearances on the 2009 South African Tour scoring tries against the Cheetahs and the Emerging Springbok.

Earls made his Munster debut against the Ospreys in 2007 and has represented the province on 154 occasions scoring 47 tries. He won a Heineken Cup in 2008 and Celtic League title in 2011.

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented, “Keith had a tough run of injuries which ruled him out of the national team successes enjoyed in 2014 and 2015 but he has demonstrated his strength of character and star quality to return and perform at such a consistently high level on the international stage.

“He illustrated his leadership qualities on the summer tour to the US and Japan where he played a key role in the development of a number of younger players.

“We are delighted that Keith will continue his career in Ireland.”