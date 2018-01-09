RUGBY: Ulster’s McPhillips in line for Euro debut against La Rochelle

Johnny McPhillips could be in line to make his European debut in the crunch Pool 1 game against La Rochelle at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old out half will be registered in the Champions Cup squad as back-up to Australian Christian Leali’ifano - while British Lion Jared Payne, who has yet to play any rugby this season, will be deregistered.

McPhillips helped Ireland to reach the Junior World Cup final in 2016 and made his Ulster senior debut in the defeat against Connacht two days before Christmas.

He came off the bench in last Saturday’s 38-7 defeat against Leinster at the RDS. Newcastle-born McPhillips represented England at U18 level and was part of the Newcastle Falcons academy but, with his dad hailing from East Belfast and his mum from Waterford, he joined Ulster in 2015.

McPhillips played his club rugby at Queen’s before moving to Ballynahinch where he has put together an impressive string of performances for the Ballymacarn Park club. He is also equally as comfortable at full back, having played there at age grade for England.

Payne has not played any rugby since June 20 last year when his Lions tour came to an end against the Chiefs.

The centre has been training with the squad but has suffered recurring headaches and no date for a return to action has been given. And, with being deregistered from Ulster’s European squad, he now looks certain to miss the up-and-coming Six Nations.

Payne has been sorely missed in the Ulster midfield due to his defensive organisational skills and communication.