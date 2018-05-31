RUGBY: Ulster’s out as Joey Carbery makes Munster move

Joey Carbery felt the opportunity to play first choice outhalf at Munster was better than at Ulster.

The Leinster flyhalf confirmed yesterday that he would make the swith South rather than North in an effort to develop his career.

Ireland head coach, Joe Schmidt, wanted Carbery to be his number two choice behind Jonathan Sexton for next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

However, with both players at Leinster, Carbery would never get sufficient game time to merit that call.

Munster currently have four outhalves of substance, including Irish qualified Ian keatley and JJ Hanarahan.

Ulster - who lost Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding after their contracts were terminated by the IRFU - had a void and it had been widely expected Carbery would move North and step ahead of Johnny McPhillips, Angus Curtie and James Lowry in the pecking order.

But instead Carbery will come top of the order at Thomond Park.

“Yeah, that (Ulster) was an option. I suppose it was a personal decision,” said Carbery

“I thought the opportunity would be better down in Munster.

“I was going off the cards I had in front of me. That was why I made the decision?”

Once the IRFU had confirmed the switch to Munster, Schmidt did seem to distance himself from any suggestion he had orchestrated the move, stressing that contact was made with Leinster in a bid to boost Ulster’s out-half options.

“It’s very new news to me, I haven’t had time to digest it,” said Schmidt as his squad prepares to fly to Australia.

“The initial conversation with Leo (Cullen), myself and David Nucifora was not the best timing for any of us,” the Kiwi said of the proposal.

“I had a job to do. All we asked was if there was any interest for Ross (Byrne) or Joey to go to Ulster. We had to see if there was any chance at all.

“If there was no interest then it was a different story. (Joey) mulled that over, got an approach from Munster in the mean time.”

However the process of Carbery’s move unfolded, the switch to the southern province will almost certainly see him play much more regularly at outhalf.

“He has been superbly coached at Leinster and has had really great role models. I think in anyone’s pathway in development I think if you are not playing the position it is very hard to develop in that position,” added Schmidt.

“I’ve no doubt that with that base he can spring board into a more senior position.

“I think as a number 10, if you are not running the team during the week it’s hard to just jump in the saddle and take the reins.

I think you’ve got to be leading. You have got to get a rhythm through the week and players have to be responding to you during the week so that at the weekend you can run the game.

“The proof is in the pudding. He’s going to get an opportunity at Munster, there is going to be competition.

“It may turn out to be a good move if he can make the most of it,” added Schmidt.