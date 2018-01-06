RUGBY: Ulster suffer Dublin defeat to Leinster in PRO14

Ulster slumped to another disappointing Guinness PRO14 derby defeat as they succumbed to an irresistible Leinster at the RDS by 38-7.

Jordan Larmour broke the deadlock after only six minutes with Leinster’s first try.

James Tracy drove from a lineout, Fergus McFadden evaded a weak tackle by Andrew Trimble before offloading to Larmour, the full back side-stepped Jacob Stockdale to dart under the posts with out half Ross Byrne knocking over the simple conversion.

Leinster increased their lead on 17 minutes with their second try, from a scrum the moved the ball across the pitch with Tadgh Furlong, Tracy and McFadden all carrying powerfully, Ulster repelled the first waves of attack but the home side moved the ball in the opposite direction, Larmour stood up the defend before feeding Barry Daly and the winger smashed through a weak tackle by Charles Piutau to touch down in the corner but Byrne couldn’t convert.

Both sides wasted chances near the end of the first half and Leinster went into the interval with a 12-0 lead.

Larmour had a try disallowed on 43 minutes as scrum half Jamison Gibson Park was adjudged offside in the build-up.

Leinster got their third try four minutes later, Garry Ringrose and Sean Cronin combined to create space, lock Scott Fardy showed quick hands to put McFadden over in the corner with Byrne converting.

McFadden sealed Leinster’s bonus point on 51 minutes, finishing off a sweeping move - Robbie Henshaw won a turnover in his own 22, prop Andrew Porter smashed through Darren Cave and Stockdale before carrying deep into Ulster territory, Gibson-Park run a good support line to take a pass and he put the Irish winger clear to run in unopposed with Byrne converting.

Larmour got his second try on 66 minutes as he went over in the corner following a great pass by Henshaw.

Stockdale got a late consolation try for Ulster, which John Cooney converted - but it was Leinster that had the last word with Ireland out half Johnny Sexton finishing off another devastating counter-attack in injury-time and he converted his own try.

Leinster: J Larmour, F McFadden, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, B Daly, R Byrne, J Gibson-Park, J McGrath, J Tracy, T Furlong, D Toner, S Fardy, Josh Murphy, Jordi Murphy, J Conan,

Replacements: S Cronin for Tracy 26 mins, E Byrne for McGrath 57 mins, A Porter for Furlong 41 mins, M Kearney for Toner 66 mins, M Deegan for Conan 60 mins, N McCarthy, J Sexton for Byrne 57 mins, N Reid for Ringrose 58 mins

Ulster: C Piutau, A Trimble, D Cave, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, C Lealiifano, J Stewart. C Black, R Best, R Ah You, P Browne, I Henderson, M Rea, S Reidy, J Deysel.

Replacements: R Herring for Best 64 mins, K McCall, W Herbst for Ah You 49 mins, A O’Connor for Browne 53 mins, N Timoney for Reidy 56 mins, J Cooney for Stewart 54 mins, J McPhillips for Leali’ifano 54 mins, T Bowe for Piutau 54 mins,

Ref: G.Clancy (IRFU).