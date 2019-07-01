Runners’ hard yards to benefit Belfast City Half Marathon charity partners

Five runners will tackle a first half-marathon test this September to raise funds for a string of charities.

Belfast’s Karen McMinnis and Robert Biggerstaff, Eilish Simpson from Glenavy, Kilrea’s Caroline Smyth and Newtownabbey’s Alex Murdock have signed up for the Challenge 13.1 project with the focus on the 7th Deep RiverRock Belfast City Half Marathon on Sunday, September 22.

The five official charity partners of the Belfast City Half Marathon - Belfast Arthroplasty Research Trust (BART), Cancer Focus NI, Stroke Association, Air Ambulance NI and Action Mental Health - will each benefit in a bid to bolster the current fund of around £220,000.

The runners each previously completed a leg of the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon team relay event in May and have been working on a 12-week training programme alongside one-to-one coaching with Stuart Kennedy, tailored plan under Sarah Trimble Nutrition and bespoke sessions at official gym partner Better.

Visit www.belfastcitymarathon.com.