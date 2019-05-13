Ryan Burnett is glad to be back fighting in Belfast

Ryan Burnett will look to get his career back on track when he takes to the ring at the Ulster Hall on Friday night.

Burnett had been claiming World titles with ease before he faced Nonito Donaire last year.

The Belfast fighter had been ahead on the scorecards before a back injury forced him to withdraw from the clash with Donaire named as the winner.

Burnett lost his WBA World title that night but he is determined to get back in the mix for a World title shot and he is glad he is competing in Belfast for his first fight back after the injury.

“I was asked: If you could fight anywhere in the world, where would it be? Somewhere like Madison Square Garden or somewhere in Las Vegas? For me, it’s always Belfast.

“I love fighting in my home city. I haven’t fought there much in my professional career but now I am. It’s great to get to Ulster Hall, which holds such an atmosphere.

“Now I’ve established a bit of a name for myself, I know it’ll sell out and the atmosphere in there will be just incredible,” he told MTK Global.

The former unified world super-bantamweight champion bids for the WBC International title against Jelbirt Gomera and his trainer Adam Booth is glad to be going back to the Belfast venue.

“I remember promoting Martin Lindsay versus Paul Appleby for the British featherweight title fight at Ulster Hall and to this day I remember the crazy atmosphere there was that night.

“That atmosphere really helped Martin a lot in a very challenging fight and I’m expecting no less than that from the people of Belfast and the Ulster Hall.”

Joining Burnett on a stacked card are Marco McCullough and Declan Geraghty, who contest the IBF European super-featherweight crown in a Belfast versus Dublin affair, with the likes of Sean McComb, Lewis Crocker, Steven Donnelly and more bidding to light up the undercard.