Ryan Mawhinney makes good start to campaign at British Championship

Ryan Mawhinney made a good start to his first ever MXY2 Maxxis British Championship, finishing sixth overall on the JGR Performance 125 Revo Husqvarna.

The 16 year-old reigning BW 85cc British MX Nationals Champion from Belfast qualified fifth fastest and in his first eleven lap race worked his way through the traffic from 12th on the opening lap to finish sixth by the flag. Eighth in race two completed an excellent debut for the talented local teenager.

“I had a brilliant weekend at Blaxhall for my first Maxxis British championship race.

“I was really pleased with my riding and to finish sixth overall with two consistent finishes made it all worth while,” said Ryan.

Lisburn’s Gary Moulds and Steve Kirwin made their return to the sidecarcross world championships in France at the weekend after missing the last two rounds through injury.

Unfortunately it did not go to plan for the local team.

After finishing sixth in free practice it was an early retirement in pre qualifying as the bike developed a misfire.

However with the problem sorted they qualified P8 for Sunday’s race and were confident of a good points scoring result.

In the race they were lying eighth when the kill switch came out dropping them to 12 th .

Their return ended prematurely after Kirwin developed back spasms during the race and they were forced to retire and took no further part in the GP.

“It was a bad day at the office,” commented Gary.

“We gated 12th and battled up to eighth and were chasing seventh when a stone took out the kill switch.

“I managed to get it back in without stopping but we dropped to 12th in the process.

“We did get back up to 10 th but Steve’s back was hurting too much and we had to pull in.

“We are gutted and to have to miss the next round in Estonia is yet another blow to a frustrating season. It has to get better,” said Moulds.