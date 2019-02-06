Salto Score Double Gold In Reykjavik

Lisburn Gynmastics Club, Salto, were celebrating at the weekend after clinching a double team gold at the prestigious 2019 Reykjavik Games in Iceland.

Both the men’s and women’s teams took the top prize in a superb display that also saw 12 Salto gymnasts bring home 21 medals between them to cap a memorable trip for the locals.

“We were delighted to be invited to participate in this famous Icelandic annual mutli-sports event and believed it would be a great opportunity for our younger squad gymnasts to gain some international competition experience,” explained Mandy McMaster,

“The trip to Iceland turned out to be more than we had bargained for as we won both the women’s and men’s team gold!

“Our gymnasts who followed a thorough training programme in the run up to the event really did not know what to expect and, understandably, we were quite surprised to take the two team golds.”

The club’s highest scoring individual female gymnast, competing on her 13th birthday, was Abbie Corbett who took the all-around silver medal in the junior age category with Eve McGibbon close behind in the bronze medal position.

Our other female competitors from Salto, Emily Moorhead, Abbie Marshall and Rachael McMaster finished in fourth, fifth and seventh places respectively.

In the senior competition, Rebecca Geddis put in a superb display to finish third overall with team-mate Casey Bell one sort behind in fourth.

The club’s top scoring male gymnast was Eamon Montgomery who took the bronze medal with a personal best score in the junior category while the youngest member of the men’s team, 13-years-old Michael Carson-Maguire, placed sixth overall with another personal best.

Fintan Kelly was second in the senior all-around competition and also picked up four apparatus medals in an excellent individual display. David Martelli and Ben Harron who also competed produced some promising results in the junior age category.

“We were totally overwhelmed by the success of team Salto, particularly since it was the first international competition for the majority of them,” McMaster, “Huge congratulations to all gymnasts involved and to their coaches.”