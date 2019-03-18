Schools’ MacRory Cup success for St Michael’s over Omagh CBS

St Michael’s Enniskillen won their first MacRory Cup since 2012 as they beat Omagh CBS 0-16 to 2-6 at Armagh.

Darragh McBrien starred for the Fermanagh school as he hit seven points - including five from play.

St Michael's Daire Mac Brian and Omagh CBS Tom Donaghy in action

Five of McBrien’s points came in the first half with Micheal Glynn notching 0-4 in the opening period as St Michael’s led 0-11 to 0-3 at the break.

A dubious Daniel Fullerton penalty and a Sean McDonagh goal gave Omagh hope but St Michael’s deservedly held on.

Man of the match McBrien’s scores were crucial to Enniskillen’s success but he was only one of a number of outstanding performers for the Fermanagh school.

Midfielder and captain Brandon Horan’s superb display including winning five marks from kickouts while centre-half Josh Largo-Ellis also excelled for Dominic Corrigan’s side.