Scorchers key for Ireland’s Shauna Kavanagh to help bridge ‘standard gap’

Ireland’s Shauna Kavanagh considers the Toyota Super 3s T20 triple-header this weekend ‘important’ towards bridging the ‘standard gap’ between club and international level.

The Scorchers captain recently spent a training session at the Cricket Ireland High Performance Centre and has her focus on the forthcoming World Cup qualifying campaign.

Wicklow’s Oak Hill will host the Toyota Super 3s on Sunday from 10 o’clock - with Scorchers, Typhoons and Dragons each on show.

“It is just so important to have a competition like this to bridge that ‘standard gap’ between club cricket and international cricket,” said Kavanagh, one of six internationals awarded a part-time contract this year. “And you can see the difference it makes in players like Sophie MacMahon – she has been a consistent performer in club cricket over recent years but really came to the forefront in the Super 3s competition last year.

“This has propelled her return to the international arena and she really made her mark against the West Indies last month.

“That is why triple-headers like the one this Sunday cannot be underestimated.”