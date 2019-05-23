Scottish Open to put Rory McIlroy in the mood for Portrush

Rory McIlroy will prepare for The Open Championship in Portrush by playing in the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open the week before.

The four-time Major champion brings further star power to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick on July 11-14.

The former World Number One will tee it up in Scotland, the Home of Golf, as the third event in the 2019 Rolex Series once again takes its traditional slot in the week before The Open.

The Northern Irishman clinched his 23rd worldwide title at The Players Championship in March and will tee it up at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open with one eye on claiming a second Claret Jug and adding to a Major collection which also includes the 2011 U.S. Open and the US PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014.

With his 2014 victory at Royal Liverpool, McIlroy became one of six of the last nine winners of The Open who prepared for their Major triumph by taking part in the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open the previous week.

He is joined in that illustrious group by Ryder Cup team mate Henrik Stenson, who lifted the Claret Jug at Royal Troon in 2016 and will also be part of a stellar field at The Renaissance Club this summer.

Now in his 13th consecutive season as a European Tour member, McIlroy is making his sixth appearance at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and his first since 2017 at Dundonald Links.

The three-time Race to Dubai winner will contest the event on the world-famous stretch of East Lothian coastline known as Scotland’s Golf Coast for the first time.

McIlroy will be part of a world-class field, which also includes The 2016 Open Champion Stenson, American star Matt Kuchar, defending Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open champion Brandon Stone of South Africa, and his fellow Rolex Series winners – local favourite Russell Knox and former World Number One Lee Westwood, with further star names to be announced.

This year the tournament will be played for the first time at The Renaissance Club - which was founded in 2008 and nestles on 300 picturesque acres along the Firth of Forth - when it takes its place as the third event in the 2019 Rolex Series, the premium category of tournaments on the Race to Dubai, each with a minimum prize fund of seven million US Dollars.

Meanwhile, Irish Olympian Seamus Power will make his first appearance on home soil in six years when the USA-based star plays in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, the second Rolex Series event of the 2019 Race to Dubai, at Lahinch Golf Club from July 4-7.

The Waterford player enjoyed a glittering career in American collegiate golf, representing East Tennessee State University, before building a professional career in the States which has culminated in a consistent three seasons on the US PGA Tour.

The 32-year-old will finally make a professional appearance on Irish soil when he joins a world-class field at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, alongside former Race to Dubai Champion Tommy Fleetwood, Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter, 2010 Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen and many more.

Power will add to a strong line up of home heroes which includes his 2016 Olympic golf team partner and three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry – the first Rolex Series Champion of the 2019 Race to Dubai following January’s win in Abu Dhabi – and former U.S. Open Champion Graeme McDowell.