Shane Getkate on form as Ireland Wolves beat Scotland A

Three wickets, a neat outfield catch and an unbeaten 47 by Ireland international Shane Getkate helped propel the Ireland Wolves to victory over Scotland A by four wickets at Oak Hill Cricket Club on Monday.

The Wolves would have been delighted having restricted the Scots to 139-8 from their 20 overs and Getkate helped see out the win by four wickets and with seven balls to spare.

Speaking after the game, Getkate said: “Winning the toss and sending them in seemed to work well for us yesterday, as it was a bit of a sticky wicket.

“I thought we bowled quite well with 160-170 being par here, so to restrict them to 139 today, I thought the bowlers did a great job. Mark Adair was brilliant with the ball, two [overs] upfront and two overs at the death, and Craig Young has started well all week.”

“I feel pretty confident with my game, with both bat and ball.

“At times as an all-rounder, maybe the bat fires more than the ball, but to get them both firing at the same time is very pleasing.”