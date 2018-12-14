Shane Ryan breaks Irish 50m backstroke record on way to bronze medal in China

Shane Ryan broke the Irish 50m backstroke record for the third time in two days as he clinched a World Short Course Championship bronze medal.

US-born Ryan, who declared for Ireland before the 2016 Rio Olympics and has now won Ireland’s first World Championship swimming medal, finished in 22.76 seconds to take third place in China.

Evgeny Rylov of Russia won gold in 22.58 with USA’s Ryan Murphy in second place in 22.63.

Ryan, who also won European bronze at the European Long Course Championships in Glasgow, said: “I’m really, really happy with how tonight went, I know with each race I wanted to get a little bit faster and just try to get my hand on the wall.

“I’m happy I got my hand there, got a bronze medal and I’m glad that Ireland were on that podium with the flag raised.

“It’s a great honour, it really is, every stroke I was racing I was thinking, I’ve got to get my hand to the wall, not only for me but for Ireland, my coaches, my team mates,” added the Pennsylvania native.

“It’s not just for me it’s for everyone else, Irish swimming is in the spotlight, the future is really looking good for all of us.”