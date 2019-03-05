Shaw steps down as coach with Ireland

Graham Shaw has stepped down as Ireland women’s senior head coach to accept a position with New Zealand.

Shaw helped guide Ireland to silver-medal success in last year’s World Cup, with the Green Army rising in the global rankings from 16th to eighth since stepping up from the assistant’s role in 2015.

“It was an honour to coach my country and I am very grateful for the opportunity,” said Shaw, who will join New Zealand as senior women’s head coach. “We have had some incredible times together that I will never forget.

“I have worked with an outstanding staff over many years; your professionalism, honesty and friendship will stay with me forever.

“To the players I would like to say a massive ‘thank you’. Your drive, dedication and loyalty has been relentless.

“I would like to wish the squad all the best for the future, I hope you continue on this journey, inspiring the next generation of hockey players in Ireland and I hope to see you in Tokyo.”

New Zealand sit sixth in the world standings and compete across the Pro League.

Ireland captain Katie Mullan said: “On behalf of the Green Army I would like to thank Graham for all that he has given to our team.

“He led us to a moment none of us will ever forget at the World Cup and the Blacksticks are very lucky to have him, we wish him all the best with this new adventure.”