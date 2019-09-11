Smart move for rising motorsport star Jack Young

What a week it has been for Jack Young, one of Northern Ireland’s brightest hopes in the highly competitive world of motorsport.

No sooner had the 17-year -old Belfast racer returned to Methody College to start his A-Level studies, than he was on his way to London to be interviewed by The British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) for induction into the prestigious Rising Stars programme.

The BRDC Rising Stars is a highly sought after graduation academy for young drivers aiming for a professional career within the sport.

Following a thorough scouting process there was only one final interview with Club officials to pass before Jack was announced as the latest young talent to be adopted into the private members Club. Previous beneficiaries of the BRDB ‘youth policy’ include Lewis Hamilton MBE, and Jack is in no doubt about this fabulous opportunity to follow in these famous footsteps.

“I’m not sure which was more stressful,” he said.

“Waiting for the exam results or facing the BRDC interview. Luckily both worked out perfectly and now I can focus all my energy on my studies and racing.

“I’ve had great support and encouragement from my parents with my school-work and now I have access to some of the most experienced racing drivers in the UK to help develop me as a top flight racing driver. What more can I ask for!

“I’m glad that people appreciate the way I’m giving my all in my Motorsport campaign this year.

“To have this also recognised by my peers in the BRDC is a dream come true and I hope to represent them well.”

Jack’s outstanding performances in this year’s Renault UK Clio Cup, where he notched up wins at Donnington, Oulton Park and Thruxton and his dominant International performances supporting Formula 1 caught the attention of all the judges.

Despite being the youngest competitor on the grid by some considerable margin, his natural talent shone through. He is extremely grateful of the benefit of having access to some of the most experienced talent in UK motorsport.