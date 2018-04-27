SNOOKER: Mark Allen books place in Crucible quarter-finals

Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen booked his place in the quarter-finals of the Betfred World Championship with a 13-8 victory over Joe Perry.

The pair resumed their second-round clash at the Crucible level at 8-8 after Perry, first-round conqueror of defending champion Mark Selby, overturned a 5-3 deficit.

However, Allen took control of the contest by winning the first four frames of the evening, with breaks of 133 and 74 helping his cause, before wrapping up victory with a clearance of 122.

Perry displayed none of the form that saw him knock out defending champion Mark Selby in the first round as he crashed out against Allen.

The 32-year-old from Antrim will now play either Kyren Wilson or Jamie Jones next, with the match scheduled to take place on Tuesday or Wednesday. Allen beat Wilson in the Masters final in January.