Antrim’s Mark Allen leads Joe Perry by two frames in their second round match at the World Championship.

The Masters champion recovered from losing the first frame to edge the session against the man who knocked out Mark Selby in the first round.

Allen produced breaks of 94, 99 and 67 to take 3-1 lead before Perry responded with a break of 73 to close the gap.

Allen also won the last frame to take a 5-3 lead before the match resumes on Friday.