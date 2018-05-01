SNOOKER: Mark Allen in trouble as Kyren Wilson takes big lead at World Championships

Antrim’s Mark Allen had a nightmare as he lost seven of Tuesday night’s eight frames to trail Kyren Wilson 11-5 in the World Championship quarter-final at the Crucible.

It had looked as if Allen and his rival would be in for a close game because the opening session ended 4-4 before Wilson took control and breaks of 105, 92, 90 and 78 helped him to move to within two frames of victory.

Allen game was packed with errors and he faces an uphill task in today’s final session.

Allen failed to match his form from the first session although Wilson impressed as he capitalised on several Allen mistakes.

A very poor positional shot from Allen let in Wilson to move 5-4 ahead and the opener set the tone for the session as Allen’s day went from bad to worse.

Wilson made a break of 105 in the next frame before a 90 left him 7-4 in front.

Allen won frame 12 but it proved to be a rare highlight as Wilson won all four frames after the interval as the Antrim players form took a nose dive.

Wilson finished in style with a break of 92 and he is a firm favourite to progress to the semi-finals - while Allen has left himself with a moutain to climb.

And udd Trump took a 5-3 lead over four-time champion John Higgins after the first session of their quarter-final at the Crucible.

Trump, who lost to Higgins in the 2011 final, reeled off breaks of 58, 100 and 71 in successive frames to take a 4-1 lead.

Higgins responded with a run of 74 to take the sixth frame and also claimed the seventh, but Trump ended the session with a break of 77 to ensure an overnight lead in the best-of-25 clash.

Mark Williams and Ali Carter are level at 4-4 in their last-eight clash.

Williams started the match with a break of 135 but Carter responded with 63 to level and then recorded a century of his own.

No player enjoyed a lead of more than one frame in the session, which ended with Williams levelling thanks to a break of 68.

Barry Hawkins moved to the brink of the semi-finals as he took an 11-5 lead over Ding Junhui.