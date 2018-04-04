SNOOKER: Mark Allen into last 16 at China Open

Masters champion Mark Allen is through to the last 16 at the China Open after surviving a scare to win his second round match in Beijing.

The Northern Irishman beat Yan Bingtao of China 6-4 to advance to a match up against Mark Williams.

Allen recovered from losing the opener to lead 4-1 but eventually clinched victory by winning a tense tenth frame.

Allen is 17th in the world rankings but must be in the top 16 to avoid having to qualify for the World Championships.

He would guarantee his place at the Crucible with a victory over Williams, who cruised past Michael Holt 6-1.

Allen, 32, defeated Noppon Saengkham 6-1 on Monday but was unable to play with the same fluency in the second round, producing a highest break of 79 during a match that lasted over three and a half hours.

Yan reeled off three out of the next four frames, including a break of 130, to reduce the deficit to 5-4 but Allen held his nerve during an error-strewn tenth frame to win.

Meanwhile, Stuart Bingham followed in the footsteps of Ronnie O’Sullivan by making a 147 break in Beijing.

Just a day after O’Sullivan’s maximum in his shock defeat to Elliot Slessor, Bingham earned a share of the £42,000 prize money in the seventh frame of his second-round success over Ricky Walden.

Bingham, who needed a final-frame decider to beat 2016 finalist Walden 6-5, secured his top-16 ranking with the win to guarantee a spot at the World Championship in Sheffield, which begins later this month.

He has now recorded four maximum breaks during his career and will face Graeme Dott in the third round after the Scot beat Chris Wakelin 6-3.

Elsewhere, defending champion Mark Selby produced two breaks of 135 as he eased through, but there was a defeat for 1999 winner John Higgins.

World number one Selby overcame Ben Woollaston 6-3 to set up a meeting with China’s Lyu Haotian. Slessor, who upset five-time world champion O’Sullivan on Tuesday, also saw his tournament come to an end as he lost 6-4 to Tom Ford.