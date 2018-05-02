SNOOKER: Mark Allen suffers World quarter-final exit to Kyren Wilson

Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen suffered a quarter-final Betfred World Snooker Championship exit to Kyren Wilson by 13-6.

Allen was trailing 11-5 going into the final session after a run of seven wins from eight frames by Wilson on Tuesday evening.

An opening-frame half-century break sparked hopes of a fightback by Allen on Wednesday, with 40 during another single visit to the green baize.

But Wilson regrouped to secure the decisive two frames required for semi-final progress.

Wilson wrapped up his win with a 53 break at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.

Allen had defeated Wilson in January’s final of the The Masters.