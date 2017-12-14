SWIMMING: Sloan sixth in European Short Course final

Jordan Sloan recorded a sixth place finish in the 200m freestyle final at the European Short Course Championships in Copenhagen.

The Bangor swimmer had set a new Irish record in the heats to qualify third fastest for the final.

The 24-year-old led early on in the final before dropping out of the medal places to eventually finish in sixth place. His time of one minute 44.12 seconds was .86 slower than his heat.

Sloan’s impressive performance in Copenhagen came a week after he achieved a Commonwealth Games nomination time at the Ulster Long Course Championships in Bangor.

Sloan’s Ireland team-mate Brendan Hyland finished 37th in the event after posting a time of 1:47.68.

Another Commonwealth Games contender Conor Ferguson finished 37th in the 100m backstroke after clocking 53.32 seconds while Larne’s Danielle Hill, who has also achieved a Gold Coast nomination time, was 43rd in the 100m freestyle heats after finishing in 56.55 seconds.