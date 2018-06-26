Thousands enjoy annual event

Over 6,000 runners lined up at the start line on Wednesday 20th June to take part in the popular 36th Lisburn Coca-Cola HBC Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run.

The event which was organised by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council was hailed a terrific success as both competitive runners, beginners and families all took up the challenge at one of Northern Ireland’s largest running events.

Adrenaline levels soared as the event got off to a flying start with the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Uel Mackin officiating the countdown to the Half Marathon, followed by the Chairman of the Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, Alderman Paul Porter overseeing the start of the 10K Road Race. Coca Cola’s Gillian Shields had the pleasure of launching the start of the Fun Run.

Both international and local runners crossed the finishing line with the impressive Rachel Mitchell taking top honours in the women’s Half Marathon, while Karen Alexander took a well-deserved second spot and Susan Smith third. In the men’s Half Marathon, Keith Shields, made it on to the podium in first place, with Conal McCambridge taking second place and Daniel Stauber finishing a strong third.

In the Half Marathon Wheelchair race, both Paul Hannan and Jim Corbett tied for first place.

The experienced Jessica Craig crossed the finish line in first place in the 10K, followed by Rebecca Henderson in second and Sinéad Murtagh in third place. In the men’s 10K, Chris Madden finished in first place, closely followed by Andrew Annett in second place and Eoin Hughes in third.

In the 10K Wheelchair race, David Kerr finished in first place, with Darrell Thomas placed second.

Speaking at the event, the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Uel Mackin said, “It was a pleasure to officiate the start of the Half Marathon and see so many runners of all ages and levels of experience taking part in this great event.

“I was particularly delighted to welcome many international runners who had travelled a great distance to take part which highlights the calibre of this event with half marathon runners around the world.

“Finally I would also like to thank Coca-Cola HBC for their continued support, which is very much key to the success of the event,” concluded Councillor Mackin.