Tom Lehman fights to hold back the tears as he bids farewell to The Open

The 148th Open Championship has been an emotional one for many reasons.

There was another such moment today as Tom Lehman bid farewell to the tournament he won at Royal Lytham & St Annes back in 1996.

Royal Portrush is likely to bring the curtain down on the 60-year-old American's Open campaign, and he was welling up as he walked up the 18th fairway with his son Thomas, who has been caddying for him.

Lehman will now have to qualify if he wants to return as his exemption has expired.

"It was more emotional than I thought it would be," said Lehman.

"I did everything in my power not to start bawling walking down the 18th fairway.

"I didn't totally succeed but I mostly succeeded.

"You don't really know how you're going to react to the last thing of something. And this one was very sweet and joyful. Tears of joy

"My son is caddying, but he's been mistaken for a player everywhere he goes. He's kind of got that look.

"It's like, 'Hey, good luck this week, hope you play well. Go get 'em. Make some birdies'!

"He's had some fun with the fact that he looks like a lot of these young guys out here.

"He's a good player himself, so he'll be out here maybe one day."

The father and son had a special exchange as they made their way to the last green

"I just said to him how much I loved him and that there was nobody in the world I'd rather be walking down the fairway with right here than you. ," revealed Lehman.

"It means a lot to me him here by my side. This may be my last one, but maybe the next time I'll be caddying for him. Hopefully that comes true."

Lehman finished on 12-over for his 36 holes which disappointed him.

"I really expected to play well this week," he said.

"I've been playing pretty steadily back home. Hitting the ball extremely well and driving it great.

"So my whole thing this week was I think this is a good course for me. And of course I didn't play that well.

"So yeah, it wasn't until about the 16th hole that I started thinking about it."

Lehman has not totally ruled out a return to The Open with St Andrews in two years time in his thinking.

"I could still win a Senior Open," he said. "I told my wife if I could write the perfect script and play one more, I'd win so I could play St Andrews in two years."