Tom McKibbin looks forward to ISPS Handa World Invitational opportunity

The ISPS Handa World Invitational, presented by Modest! Golf has attracted global names from both the men and women’s games but there are also a number of elite amateurs looking forward to the opportunity to tee it up alongside the professionals.

A host of amateurs are in line to compete in the inaugural ISPS Handa World Invitational with a handful of overseas players added to recognised names from Ireland.

The name Tom McKibbin needs little introduction around these parts, for despite still only aged 16, he has been winning Junior tournaments around the world for years. Tom is one of eight male amateurs set to compete at Galgorm Castle and Massereene.

“I’m very grateful to have got the call from Modest! who invited me to play in this year’s ISPS Handa World Invitational. Obviously I had no hesitation in saying yes,” enthused the Royal Belfast student.

“The last month has been pretty crazy. I’ve been in places like America, France and Austria competing and only been home for a couple of days. It’s a really busy part of the season, but then I had to take a month off to do my exams.”

McKibbin won the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in the States and also secured the prestigious Peter McEvoy Trophy from a play-off at Copt Heath in England while on his travels.

He will arrive at Galgorm and Massereene fresh from representing Ireland at the Boys Home Internationals at Ashburnham Golf Club in Wales.

“I can’t wait to play. The Home Internationals in Wales will be good preparation for Galgorm,” he added. “These opportunities to play alongside the professionals are great markers to see where your game is.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play in a few pro events already (including the NI Open at Galgorm). Each time you play, you know immediately what you have to do to improve because they all play at such a high level.

“I’d love to go well, play as best as I can. To make both cuts, that would be a good goal for the week.”