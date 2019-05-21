Top athletes head for 6th Belfast International Track and Field meeting

The 6th Belfast International Track and Field meeting at the Mary Peters Track on Thursday August 1st is shaping up to be the best yet.

For the first time the event will be part of the European Athletics Promotions Circuit with an International recruitment organisation ensuring that the best athletes are in attendance.

At the launch of the event President of Atletics Northern Ireland Ian Taylor said that it was getting better every year with a host of International and local stars on show at the event.

Tom Reynolds theAthletics Developement Leader said that there would be personal bests galore and was an ideal chance for home stars such as Leon Reid,Ciara Mageean and Kate O’Connor to showcase their talents.

Commonwealth Games star Kate O’Connor is Ambassador for the event.

She recently broke her own N.I. Javelin record and looks forward to the Heptathlon at the European Juniors.

For the first time the meeting will include a multi event comprising 100m Hurdles,High Jump and Javelin.

General Secretary of Athletics N.I. John Allen said: “We are delighted to be part of the E.A.P. circuit this year and look forward to welcoming not only our local and Elite athletes but also those across Europe and further afield.

“This will be a great day of athletics and we are looking forward to it,” she added.

It is hoped that thousands will be attracted to the iconic venue.

The day will include competition from Primary School pupils right through to the elite Internationals.

Meanwhile Gareth Lyons,second in the Les Jones 10k can go one better by taking tonight’s Bann 10k in Banbridge.

Commonwealth Triathlete James Edgar and Seapatrick winner Niall Rankin will also be at the front.

Susan Smyth the Ladies winner for the last two years will be favourite if she starts with St. Peter’s pair Roslyn Dobson and Jenne Burton fancied to go well.

700 competitors are expected altogether with the 10k at 7 o’clock and Fun Run at 7 10. Belfast Marathon winner Jim Corbett and Paul Hannon will dispute the Wheelchairs.