Tyrone girls are inaugural All Ireland champions with win over Monaghan

Sorcha Gormley hit 2-03 as Tyrone were crowned inaugural All Ireland U14 Gold Champions for 2019 in Templeport on a bright Saturday afternoon. It was an engaging contest throughout with Tyrone finding goals at crucial times to ensure victory.

The game got off to a cracking start with Niamh Flanagan gaining possession and finding Éabha Sherry, who finished with aplomb to the net. Tyrone were unlucky to not immediately go level as Sorcha Gormley’s double effort was saved by Monaghan netminder Orna Kelly. The Carrickmacross player had a tremendous afternoon, saving four Tyrone strikes throughout the opening half alone.

;Olivia McGuiness of Tyrone in action against Dervla Cawley of Monaghan

Gormley was a thorn in the Monaghan defence and her insistent running was rewarded as Aine Strain hit the net and levelled matters. Supporters were made wait ten minutes for another score as Gormley hit a brace including a free. Tyrone should have been further ahead, with Orna Kelly’s goalkeeping the difference between the sides. As half time approached, Tyrone hit two sucker punches with Gormley and Strain both raising green flags. Monaghan finished the half strongly with a brace of points from Lily Monaghan, to leave them nine behind at the break.

Lily Monaghan split the posts on the resumption to put Monaghan back into contention and they could have been closer but for a goal disallowed for a square ball. This was the turning point as Tyrone hit 1-02 without reply with substitute Olivia McGuiness hitting the net with force. Monaghan upped the pressure and a terrific save from Erin Harvey kept Tyrone ahead. The teams traded scores midway through the half but Tyrone had answers for all of Monaghan’s questions.

With ten minutes to go Monaghan were handed a lifeline with Éabha Sherry hitting the net after super play from Molly Coffey O’Connor. It was a case of anything Monaghan could do, Tyrone could do better and a minute later full forward Sorcha Gormley hit her second goal. To their credit, Monaghan continued to run at the Tyrone defence and were rewarded as Sherry finished the game with a further 1-01. It wasn’t just quite enough though and Tyrone finished comfortably and were declared All Ireland Gold Champions.

Tyrone Scorers: S Gormley 2-03 (1F), A Strain, C Quinn, O McGuiness (1-00 each), E Conroy (0-03), E McCanny (0-01)

Tyrone players celebrate after the Ladies Football All-Ireland U14 Gold Final

Monaghan Scorers: E Sherry (3-02, 1F), L Monaghan (0-03, 2F), A McCormack (0-01).

Monaghan: O Kelly, R Cooney, T McGeogh, M Cogan, M Byrne, T Renaghan (C), C Treanor, S Carragher, L McGeown, S McHugh, N Flanagan, S Tierney, L Monaghan, L Connolly, E Sherry.

Monaghan Subs: K Walsh, E Keenan, A McCormack, E Toner, E McMeel, D Cawley, M Coffey O’Connor

Tyrone: E Harvey, R Colton, O Devlin, P Fox (C), A Eilian, M Williamson, K Muldoon, E McCanny, A Grimes, E Conroy, S Devlin, R Kelly, A Strain, S Gormley, C Quinn.

Tyrone captain Poppy Fox and her team-mates celebrate with the cup after the Ladies Football All-Ireland U14 Gold Final win over Monaghan

Tyrone Subs: C Quinn, L McCrory, L Wylie, O McGuiness, R McCallan, S O’Connor, S Teague.

Ref: Gus Chapman (Sligo)