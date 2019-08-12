Tyrone McCullagh enters 'life-changing' MTK Golden Contract tournament

WBO European champions, Tyrone McCullagh claims he simply couldn't turn down a potential 'life-changing' opportunity to be added to MTK Global's exciting new 'Golden Contract' tournament.

The featherweight edition of the tournament where the winner would land a two-year, five fight deal with one of the world's leading promoters would also guarantee six figure purses for every fight along with global exposure.

Derry southpaw, McCullagh would also put his WBO title on the line in the tournament which is also set to feature IBF European champions, Jazza Dickens, and unbeaten WBO European featherweight champion, David Oliver Joyce.

To add to the excitement, fighters will not know their opponents until fight week, at the start of which the highly anticipated draws will be made while all titles held will be on the line in each fight and knockout bonuses are also on offer.

Undefeated McCullagh (13-0) who hasn't fought since defending his continental strap in a unanimous decision win over Alvaro Rodriguez in Newcastle last May, is stepping up from super-bantamweight to compete in the tournament.

And he is fully focused on the potential money-spinning event which also includes Ryan Walsh, Leigh Wood and Hairon Socarras in the featherweight bracket.

“I entered the tournament because it’s a massive opportunity for me to make a name for myself," explained McCullagh. "It’s a life-changing award for the winner. I’ll win this tournament because I’m not only doing it for me, I’m doing it for all of my fans.

“You are going to see a different, more serious side of Tyrone McCullagh. I’ll eat, sleep and breath boxing from now until the day I win that tournament.”

Three quarter-finals nights will take place in October or November, three semi-finals nights in February or March and the all-important finals will be staged in May or June.

Official dates and locations of the events, which could potentially include McCullagh's hometown of Derry, are to be confirmed soon.