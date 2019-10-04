Tyrone McCullagh vows to improve despite easing into The Golden Contract semi-finals

TYRONE McCULLAGH eased his way into the semi-finals of The Golden Contract featherweight tournament with a unanimous decision victory over Sheffield's Razaq Najib at the iconic York Hall in Bethnall Green.

The skilful southpaw was the first man to make it into the last four of the lucrative competition which earns the winner a six figure, five-fight deal with a top promoter following the conclusion of the event in nine months time.

McCullagh's quarter-final was the first of the night on the Sky Sports televised bill and despite a five month's absence from the ring, he controlled the fight from the first bell against the Englishman and produced a classy, fleet-footed display throughout 10 dominant rounds to stretch his unbeaten professional record to 14-0.

And while the 29 year-old believes he must improve his performance for the semi-finals next year, he was happy to have got the first fight out of the way.

"It was a tough fight," said McCullagh. "I thought I controlled the most of it. I was a bit inactive this last year or so. That's only my second fight since this day last year. It's good to get the ring rust off and I think I won most of the rounds handy enough. I'm pleased enough with the performance but there's more to come."

The ringside judges scored the fight 97-93, 98-92 and 96-94 in McCullagh's favour but the Derry man arguably should've been awarded a shut-out victory such was his dominance over Najib.

And he believes he can go all the way in the tournament.

"I wouldn't be in it otherwise," he insisted. "I definitely have aspirations of winning it and definitely want to get to the final. I'd like the performance to be a lot better than it was tonight but I think that's down to a bit of inactivity and I'm going to stay active now and keep myself going."

Walking to the ring to his usual medley of ‘Raglan Road’ and ‘Teenage Kicks’ – and accompanied by Tyrone McKenna dressed as a giant panda – McCullagh made an impression from the very start.