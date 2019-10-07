Tyrone McKenna's bust-up with Ohara Davies wasn't staged: claims Tyrone McCullagh

TYRONE McCULLAGH insists his good friend, Tyrone McKenna's public bust-up with fellow super lightweight, Ohara Davies wasn't staged, claiming the Belfast boxer's 'blood was boiling' when he clocked eyes on the English champion.

The long running feud between 'The Mighty Celt' McKenna and Davies, which has been brewing on social media, came to a head on Friday night at the Golden Contract tournament as the Belfast man confronted his rival in the car park of the York Hall venue.

The heated altercation was swiftly handled and both boxers were pulled apart before a second scuffle broke out at ringside between the pair later that night.

Many believed the brawl was staged to generate more interest in the super lightweight event which is set for November 22nd at the same venue but McCullagh revealed the bad blood between the pair is genuine.

"That was for real," claimed McCullagh, who eased his way into the semi-finals of the featherweight edition with a unanimous points win over Razaq Najib.

"He's (McKenna) fuming so he is, his blood is boiling. There's not one person who doesn't want them to draw each other,"

Should the pair get drawn against each other for the super lightweight quarter-finals next month, McCullagh reckons there will only be one outcome.

"Obviously I'm biased and I'm backing Tyrone the whole way. I think he has too high a workrate for Ohara. Ohara is on the decline in my eyes but I'm sure he will have something to say about that. He depends on a big punch but Tyrone can take a punch as well."