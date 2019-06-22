Tyrone safely through to third round of All Ireland qualifiers with win over Longford

Tyrone ran out four-point winners against Longford at Pearse Park to reach the third round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

Two goals in the opening 16 minutes paved the way for a 2-15 to 1-14 victory for the Red Hand County, who led for most of the game.

The opening goal on nine minutes came from a Cathal McShane shot which went in off home keeper Paddy Collum.

McShane fisted the second six minutes later from a Michael Cassidy pass.

Iarla O’Sullivan grabbed the home side’s goal in injury time but it was too late to deny Tyrone a comfortable passage to the next round.