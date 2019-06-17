Tyrone star Niamh Hughes wins Stunnerz n Runnerz 5k event

Football star Niamh Hughes showed her all round talent with a stunning victory in the eighth Stunnerz n Runnerz 5k race promoted by Sperrin Harriers at Drum Manor forest.

The Tyrone star, scorer of a goal in the All Ireland Intermediate Final, led from the gun with last year’s runner up Elaine Connor in hot pursuit.

Niamh kept the pressure on and crossed the line with a nine second advantage with Elaine taking Silver for the second year in a row.

Gemma Whitehouse and Laura Mitchell took the next places with Ilze Pastare F30, Marsha Abbott F40, Linda Petticrew F50 and Catherine O’Neill F60 winning their groups.

Hannah andEllen Glasgow leading the F 15-17s.

There was 274 competitors in the superbly organised event which was sponsored by Steelweld Fabrications with the Charity being Motor Neurone.

Davicia Patterson moved to the top of the European U20 rankings with a superb 52.57 for 400 metres at the International meeting in Geneva.

This performance by the Hunterhouse pupil set new Northern Ireland and Irish U20 records and was only .03 of a second off the Northern Ireland Senior record standing to Stephanie Llewelyn.

Davicia joins Aaron Sexton (first 200m), Sommer Lecky (fourth High Jump) and Kate O’Connor (third Heptathlon) in the Euro lists.