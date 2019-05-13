Tyson Fury looking forward to Las Vegas showdown

Tyson Fury has revealed his bout with Tom Schwarz will represent his first trip to Las Vegas after making a childhood vow to avoid the Sin City until earning the right to fight there.

Fury has previously fought in New York and Los Angeles but will follow some of the sport’s biggest names by fighting at the MGM Grand against little-known German Schwarz on June 15.

He has long followed boxing in significant depth and remains friends with others who have fought there, but the 30-year-old said: “I made a promise to myself when I was younger I wouldn’t go to Vegas until I fought there.

“It’s going to be an epic, memorable night. We’ll be having a few drinks after the fight no doubt.

“I knew this was a big move but I didn’t know how big until mentions of big names like Muhammad Ali.”