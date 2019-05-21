Tyson Fury reveals he will fight Deontay Wilder in 2019

Tyson Fury has revealed that his sought-after rematch with Deontay Wilder is likely to take place next spring.

The rival heavyweights fought to a thrilling and controversial draw when contesting Wilder’s WBC title in Los Angeles in December, and then surprised and disappointed when an immediate rematch was not announced.

Wilder instead on Saturday made his latest title defence by stopping Dominic Breazeale and Fury is preparing to next month fight the little-known Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas having recently signed a long-term deal with ESPN.

“Deontay Wilder cannot run from Tyson Fury forever,” the 30-year-old Fury told ESPN. “The fight has to happen.

“This rematch has got to happen, but it won’t be in May, June, July or August.

“This fight, I’m being told, is likely to happen in March or April next year.

“We were very close to a rematch. Then I had a massive deal from ESPN and they made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.”