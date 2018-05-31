ULSTER: Ian Keatley in contention for move from Munster

With Leinster’s Joe Carbery’s move to Munster confirmed, Ulster could find themselves with an Irish qualified outhalf from the Southern most Province.

Carbery had been heavily linked with a move to Ulster after both Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding had their contracts terminated by the IRFU several weeks ago leaving a vacacny in the number 10 position.

The IRFU had already blocked an Ulster apporach to sign South African Elton Jantjes which had kept the door open for a pontential move for Carebery open.

But yesterday Carbery confirmed he would be moving to Munster.

Ireland head coach, Joe Schmidt, wants Carbery to be the number two behind Leinster’s Jonny Sexton as the Rugby World Cup approaches next year.

It now means Munster have an abundance of players at outhalf, with Carbery stepping up to first choice ahead of Ian Keatley, JJ Hanrahan, Tyler Bleyendaal and 20-year-old Bill Johnston.

Schmidt hinted that Ulster could still benefit from Carbery’s switch.

“I guess [Munster coach] Johann van Graan, the guys in Ulster and (IRFU Performance Director) David Nucifora will put their heads together and see whether there will be any domino effect or whether someone will come in from outside and help Johnny McPhillips [at Ulster],” said Schmidt.

That could see a switch for Keatley - but Ulster will keep their hopes open for an overseas signing.