Ulster U18s crowned interprovincial champions in Cork

Ulster were crowned Under 18 interprovincial champions in Cork after a decisive 4-0 win over Leinster in the final game of the tournament.

Adam Louden’s team needed a win to secure the trophy after losing 3-1 to Leinster on Saturday and they did so in resounding fashion.

Ollie Kidd hit two of the goals with the others coming from Harry Scott and Stuart Wylie after Wylie, Jonny Lynch and Scott had been on target in a 3-0 win over Munster earlier in the day.

Ulster’s Under 16s had to settle for second place after a 2-1 loss to champions Leinster following an opening 1-0 win over Munster.

Meanwhile, in the Ulster Premier League on Saturday, there were wins for Portadown, Queen’s, Newry and Mossley.

In the women’s top flight, Ballymena had an instant reality check on their return to the Premier League after a 12-year absence as they fell to an opening 3-0 defeat to Ballymoney at the Joey Dunlop Centre.

Ballymena coach Davey Allen declared: “Welcome to the real world, they were better than us on the day but the players will learn from it.”

Nikki Parke got two of the Ballymoney goals with Ruth Sutherland adding the third from a trademark penalty corner conversion.

The other newly promoted team, Lisnagarvey, fared little better, going down 3-1 to Dungannon at Comber Road.

Goals from Leanne Cassells and Jessica Hood saw the Tyrone girls go into the break with a 2-0 lead and Ellie Greenaway added number three midway through the second half before Kerry McIlwaine’s late consolation.

In the other top-flight game, Randalstown and Rainey fought out a 1-1 draw.

Andrea Hegarty put the Magherafelt side ahead from a 26th minute penalty corner before Alix Kerr hit a late equaliser.

In the Senior Cup, there were wins for Omagh, Portadown and Raphoe, for whom Emma Harpur hit a hat-trick in a 5-0 home victory over CI.