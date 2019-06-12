VIDEO: Belfast's Cathy McAleer is ready to get her hands on the Commonwealth title on September 28

Cathy McAleer will challenge Kristen Fraser for her Commonwealth title in the Europa Hotel on September 28

McAleer herself a former World Karate and Kickboxing Champion looks to add this title to her collection while cementing her name in Irish boxing history when she challenges the undefeated champion from Aberdeen.

Cathy McAleer

Also featuring on the card is the hard hitting 'Assassin' James Tennyson who is a former undefeated Commonwealth and European champion. He also recently fought for the IBF World Title in Boston against the American Tevin Farmer.

The twenty five year old now now campaigns an Lightweight where he has recently scored two impressive KO victories since his defeat to Farmer last October.

'Fearless' is his ring name and Coalisland’s undefeated Irish Champion Feargal McCrory 11-0 certainly is. The County Tyrone stalwart is knocking on the door now

for major title opportunities himself - so he knows defeat at the Europa is not an option.

Promoter Mark Dunlop said: "It is great to get a title fight like this in Belfast. Cathy has shown she has the ability to go far and this is the kind of chance she has been

looking for.

"If she performs on the night Cathy will be the new Commonwealth champion. It is also great to have James Tennyson and Feargal McCrory on the bill. James will

be looking to fight for a lightweight title in the next few months - while Feargal is getting better and better in each fight and a title shot will be on the cards for him in the near future," said Dunlop.

For tickets: WWW.EVENTBRITE.CO.UK