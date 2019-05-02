VIDEO: Cathy McAleer ready to make statement at Europa Hotel on May 18

Cathy McAleer will have the third fight of her professional career when she takes to the ring at the Europa Hotel.

McAleer will step-up to six rounds against Cristina Busuioc of Bulgaria as she looks to kick-on for a clash against Matchroom's Shannon Courtenay in the coming months.

Cathy McAleer

The card also features former world title challenger James Tennyson - who is now campaigning at Lightweight - Tommy McCarthy, Coalisland’s Irish Champion Feargal McCrory

and Victor Rabei from Dublin.

Tickets are priced at: VIP Ringside including 4 Course Meal £80.00, Ringside £50.00, Reserved £45.00 & Unreserved £40.00 Tel. 07712 473905 E. mark@mhdpromotions.com

# Please note fight is on May 18 and not four weeks time as said at start of interview.