VIDEO: James Tennyson has big plans for 2019

James Tennyson will fight at the Europa Hotel on September 28 wanting to get back in the big league.

The Belfast fighter lost inn his brave bid to dethrone IBF World champion Tevin Farmer last year in Boston.

Since then he has moved up to lightweight and the Europa bill will be his third fight at the weight.

And Tennyson wants another shot at a world title.

Cathy McAleer will headline the bill in a bid to take the Commonwealth title away from Kristen Fraser.

Feargal McCrory will also feature along with a few other on what should be a big night of boxing.

For tickets: WWW.EVENTBRITE.CO.UK