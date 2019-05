Paul Hyland Jnr is looking to put the record straight when he faces Francesco Patera on June 28.

The two will clash for Patera's European lightweight title in Milan.

Paul Hyland Jnr, Eddie Hearn and Francesco Patera

And Hyland jnr lost to Lewis Ritson, while Patera overcame the Newcastle fighter.

And now Hyland jnr want to prove the critics wrong by overcoming Patera to claim the Euro title.

The two met at a press conference in Italy on Monday.