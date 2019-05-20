VIDEO: Tommy McCarthy hunting titles after victory at Europa Hotel on Saturday night

Tommy McCarthy is looking to get back in title mix after a stoppage win at the weekend.

McCarthy stopped Jiri Svacina in the third round to put himself back on the map.

Tommy McCarthy on the attack

McCarthy - who was stopped in his last outing by Richard Riakporhe - has ability but he seems to fight within himself which has held him back in the past.

The Belfast lad however delivered more venom in his punches on Saturday night and he must know that time is running out if he wishes to achieve anything in the world of professional boxing.

McCarthy said: "I am delighted. I wanted to get straight back at it after that last loss. I have got my fighting spirit back and I want to push on. I would like to have three or four fights this year. I want to stay busy and get another big fight."